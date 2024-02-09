English
Updated February 8th, 2024 at 12:01 IST

Travel Fever: 79-Year-Old Lady Achieved Her Lifelong Goal Of Visiting Every Country In The World

Yu has learned about the kindness and shared dreams of people all across the world through her travels

Pritam Saha
Luisa Yu: 79-Year-Old Woman Fulfilled Her Lifelong Dream By Travelling Every Country In The World
Luisa Yu: 79-Year-Old Woman Fulfilled Her Lifelong Dream By Travelling Every Country In The World | Image:Instagram
Viral: After starting her journey as a young girl in the Philippines, 79-year-old Luisa Yu has now achieved her lifetime goal of seeing every nation on earth. 

Yu was enthralled with the world's rivers, mountains, and scenic beauty, having been captivated by their visuals in films. Since she was subject to travel limitations because of her exchange student status, her voyage began in the United States, where she traveled by Greyhound bus.  

Yu obtained the liberty to travel widely after pursuing a career in medical technology and subsequently becoming a travel agent. Yu traveled to all of the continents throughout the course of five decades. With Serbia being the last nation on her list, she completed her ambition of visiting all 193 UN member States on November 9, 2023.  

Yu has learned about the kindness and shared dreams of people all across the world through her travels, and she has been celebrated by her friends and acknowledged as a "UN Master" by Nomad Mania. She urges others to take advantage of travel opportunities, reiterating that nothing is impossible with determination.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 12:01 IST

