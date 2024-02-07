Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 17:40 IST

Unemployed for Doing Good: Reddit User's Life-Saving Act Goes Viral, Ends in Job Loss

A Reddit user was fired for being late due to saving a life. Boss cites a 'negative image' for the company. Post gains viral attention

Garvit Parashar
Reddit User's Life-Saving Act Goes Viral, Ends in Job Loss
Reddit User's Life-Saving Act Goes Viral, Ends in Job Loss | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a Reddit tale that has set the online community buzzing, one individual recounts a jaw-dropping incident that unexpectedly cost them their job, titled "Fired for saving a life." According to the post, the individual claimed to have been terminated from their job for arriving late to the office, despite having a valid reason – they were involved in saving someone's life on their way to work.

The user explained the situation: "This morning I was on my way to work when someone on the opposite side of my train carriage had pretty much dropped dead. I'll save you the gory details, but I make sure to keep up to date with my First Aid + CPR certification. Even though I was in my work uniform, I didn't mind getting it dirty if it meant I could help someone."

Advertisement
Fired for saving a life
byu/qirad inantiwork

The post continued with the user detailing the arrival of paramedics and providing a statement to the police. Unfortunately, the user's journey was further delayed due to the cancellation of the train service. They responsibly informed the office about the delay, but what transpired at work was shocking.

Advertisement

"Once I arrived at work, my boss had taken me into a meeting with himself and HR," recounted the user. Despite presenting evidence for their tardiness, the individual claimed they were fired. The reason given was that performing CPR while in uniform would allegedly create a "negative image" for the company.

The Reddit community swiftly responded to the post. One user suggested taking the matter to a local TV station, stating, "I'd be on the phone with a local TV station. They would love to put this out as a human interest story. I wonder if that would cause a 'negative image' for the company?" Another user questioned the desirability of working for a company that wasn't appreciative of an employee taking time out of their workday to save a stranger's life, stating, "Sounds like this is the best thing that's happened to you. Do you really want to work for a company that isn't happy that one of their employees took time out of his work day to save a random stranger's life?"

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 17:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News4 minutes ago

  2. James Cameron Hails RRR, Recalls Meeting SS Rajamouli

    Entertainment5 minutes ago

  3. After South Carolina, US Prez Joe Biden Wins Nevada Primary with 88%

    World5 minutes ago

  4. WordsCount - The Festival of Words Returns

    India News6 minutes ago

  5. America NOT Calling: 7 Deaths Raise Concerns About Indians' Safety

    India News9 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement