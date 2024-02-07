Advertisement

In a Reddit tale that has set the online community buzzing, one individual recounts a jaw-dropping incident that unexpectedly cost them their job, titled "Fired for saving a life." According to the post, the individual claimed to have been terminated from their job for arriving late to the office, despite having a valid reason – they were involved in saving someone's life on their way to work.

The user explained the situation: "This morning I was on my way to work when someone on the opposite side of my train carriage had pretty much dropped dead. I'll save you the gory details, but I make sure to keep up to date with my First Aid + CPR certification. Even though I was in my work uniform, I didn't mind getting it dirty if it meant I could help someone."

Advertisement

The post continued with the user detailing the arrival of paramedics and providing a statement to the police. Unfortunately, the user's journey was further delayed due to the cancellation of the train service. They responsibly informed the office about the delay, but what transpired at work was shocking.

Advertisement

"Once I arrived at work, my boss had taken me into a meeting with himself and HR," recounted the user. Despite presenting evidence for their tardiness, the individual claimed they were fired. The reason given was that performing CPR while in uniform would allegedly create a "negative image" for the company.

The Reddit community swiftly responded to the post. One user suggested taking the matter to a local TV station, stating, "I'd be on the phone with a local TV station. They would love to put this out as a human interest story. I wonder if that would cause a 'negative image' for the company?" Another user questioned the desirability of working for a company that wasn't appreciative of an employee taking time out of their workday to save a stranger's life, stating, "Sounds like this is the best thing that's happened to you. Do you really want to work for a company that isn't happy that one of their employees took time out of his work day to save a random stranger's life?"

Advertisement