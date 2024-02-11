Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 14:21 IST

Unexpected Visitors: Bears From Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve Roam Onto Tamil Nadu Highway

Bears from Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve roam onto Tamil Nadu highway, surprising onlookers in a viral video shared online.

Garvit Parashar
Bears From Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve Roam Onto Tamil Nadu Highway
Bears From Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve Roam Onto Tamil Nadu Highway | Image:Instagram: airnewsalerts
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
The videos of wild animals coming into the urban areas are getting normal these days and a new video has emerged in this series. A clip has been shared by the official handle of All India Radio News in which the footage reveals the unexpected appearance of these bears from the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Erode district, as they ventured out of the Asanur forest onto the bustling highway.

In their post caption, All India Radio News elaborated, "The Sathyamangalam Wildlife Sanctuary stands as the largest sanctuary in the state. Situated at the confluence of the Eastern and Western Ghats, this habitat boasts remarkable biodiversity and seamlessly connects with the Mudumalai, BRT, and Bandipur tiger reserves."

The video showcases the three bears gleefully frolicking together while passing vehicles prompt surprised onlookers.

Shared on February 11, the post has garnered over a thousand views and has been met with numerous likes.

 

Published February 11th, 2024 at 14:21 IST

