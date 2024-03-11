Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi saw treat for those interested in vintage cars on Sunday. The event flagged off from the iconic ITC Maurya, New Delhi, and culminated at the ITC Grand Bharat, Gurugram, Haryana.

Participants and spectators were treated to a display of vintage and classic automobiles, highlighting the heritage and beauty of these timeless machines.

The Vintage-Classic Show Case & Drive have featured an impressive line-up of vintage automobiles, each with its own unique history and charm. Among the participants are timeless classics such as the 1927 Marmon, 1928 Rolls-Royce 20 HP, 1928 Rolls-Royce Phantom 1, 1929 Rolls-Royce 20 Mulliner Tourer, and the 1930 Studebaker.

These cars, meticulously maintained by their owners, showcase the elegance and craftsmanship of a bygone era, providing attendees with a rare opportunity to witness automotive history up close.

Speaking on the occasion, Amaan Kidwai, Area Manager Luxury Hotels (North) "The Vintage-Classic Show Case & Drive was a celebration of India's rich automotive heritage.

ITC Hotels is delighted to have partnered with HMCI to bring together enthusiasts and collectors to share their passion for vintage automobiles."

“The event was not only a showcase of automobiles but also a celebration of craftsmanship and innovation. It was a journey back in time, allowing attendees to experience the nostalgia of a bygone era and appreciate the beauty of these magnificent machines.” he

added.

Enthusiasts and collectors had the opportunity to showcase their prized possessions, ranging from vintage cars to classic motorcycles, providing a glimpse into the evolution of automotive design and technology.