Advertisement

Viral: Leaning out while holding the pole and trying to get off from a fast-moving bus before it slows down to a halt is a very popular habit. Jumping off of a moving bus is significantly riskier since the person leaping tends to stay in motion due to inertia long after hitting the ground and may sustain injuries from the ground's resistance. A man trying to jump off a moving bus before it stops and falling to the ground went viral in an attempt to replicate the same stunt.

A Russian man practically jumps from the bus while it is still moving in the footage posted on X, the previous Twitter platform. Since it was posted, the horrifying video has received a ton of views in addition to several likes and comments.

Advertisement

russian man decided not to wait for the bus stop and gets off while on the move pic.twitter.com/lnY8T0VaJE — Traffic Accidents (@trafficacc) January 31, 2024

Leaping from a moving car is extremely risky. Because our feet will quickly come to rest while the rest of our body is still in motion when we jump out of a moving vehicle, there is a risk that someone may fall and suffer severe injuries. By following the bus as it moves and going in the same direction as it, we can reduce the risk.