Advertisement

In a world where fast-paced lifestyles often dictate our routines, there's something truly special about enjoying a home-cooked meal, especially when embarking on a journey. Recently, a heartwarming video capturing a family relishing a "3-course meal on a train" took social media by storm, resonating with viewers around the globe.

The video, shared on Instagram, showcases a family of six delighting in a carefully packed feast served in disposable utensils during their train journey. The menu is a delightful array of Indian cuisine, featuring parathas paired with a dry sabzi and a side of pickle. Complementing the meal is stir-fried masala rice and flavorful pickles. The accompanying caption humorously emphasizes the importance of packing a three-course meal for train journeys, emphasizing the bonding experience with family.

Advertisement

The viral clip sparked a wave of relatability among viewers, with numerous comments echoing shared experiences. One user shared their family tradition of carrying "three compulsory courses: poori, aloo ki sukhi sabzi, and achaar." Another mentioned the reliance on pre-packed meals for breakfast, provided by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

The sentiment resonated beyond regional boundaries, as users from various parts of the country chimed in with their own train journey rituals. A user revealed, "Even Keralites do it, my mom always had at least 3 different meals packed for train journeys." The shared sentiment was that enjoying a home-cooked meal with family on a train is a cherished travel memory, with one user expressing nostalgia, saying, "Best travel memories I have and the best food you can ever have. I miss those days."

However, amidst the nostalgia and warmth, concerns were raised about potential littering on trains. Some users noted that oily hands and discarded plates contribute to the untidiness of train compartments. A comment remarked, "The reason why trains are so dirty is that most people use oily hands all around." Another user expressed a preference for overnight train journeys, suggesting that people could make small adjustments for a single day.

Advertisement

The juxtaposition of fond memories and environmental concerns invites reflection on the impact of such heartwarming traditions. As the joy of sharing a homemade meal on a train journey continues to capture hearts, it also prompts contemplation on how to preserve the charm while being mindful of our surroundings. In the end, it's about finding a balance between creating cherished moments and respecting the spaces we share with others during our journeys.