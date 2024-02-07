Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 18:03 IST

Viral: Desi Family's 3-Course Train Meal Sparks Internet Debate on Home-Cooked Comfort

Viral video shows a family enjoying a homemade 3-course meal on a train, sparking relatable memories. However, concerns arise about littering.

Garvit Parashar
Desi Family's 3-Course Train Meal Sparks Internet Debate
Desi Family's 3-Course Train Meal Sparks Internet Debate | Image:Instagram: rohan_rajput999
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a world where fast-paced lifestyles often dictate our routines, there's something truly special about enjoying a home-cooked meal, especially when embarking on a journey. Recently, a heartwarming video capturing a family relishing a "3-course meal on a train" took social media by storm, resonating with viewers around the globe.

The video, shared on Instagram, showcases a family of six delighting in a carefully packed feast served in disposable utensils during their train journey. The menu is a delightful array of Indian cuisine, featuring parathas paired with a dry sabzi and a side of pickle. Complementing the meal is stir-fried masala rice and flavorful pickles. The accompanying caption humorously emphasizes the importance of packing a three-course meal for train journeys, emphasizing the bonding experience with family.

Advertisement

The viral clip sparked a wave of relatability among viewers, with numerous comments echoing shared experiences. One user shared their family tradition of carrying "three compulsory courses: poori, aloo ki sukhi sabzi, and achaar." Another mentioned the reliance on pre-packed meals for breakfast, provided by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

The sentiment resonated beyond regional boundaries, as users from various parts of the country chimed in with their own train journey rituals. A user revealed, "Even Keralites do it, my mom always had at least 3 different meals packed for train journeys." The shared sentiment was that enjoying a home-cooked meal with family on a train is a cherished travel memory, with one user expressing nostalgia, saying, "Best travel memories I have and the best food you can ever have. I miss those days."

However, amidst the nostalgia and warmth, concerns were raised about potential littering on trains. Some users noted that oily hands and discarded plates contribute to the untidiness of train compartments. A comment remarked, "The reason why trains are so dirty is that most people use oily hands all around." Another user expressed a preference for overnight train journeys, suggesting that people could make small adjustments for a single day.

Advertisement

The juxtaposition of fond memories and environmental concerns invites reflection on the impact of such heartwarming traditions. As the joy of sharing a homemade meal on a train journey continues to capture hearts, it also prompts contemplation on how to preserve the charm while being mindful of our surroundings. In the end, it's about finding a balance between creating cherished moments and respecting the spaces we share with others during our journeys.

 

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 18:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. After DK Suresh, Another K'taka Cong MLA Makes ‘Separate Country’ Remark

    Politics News12 minutes ago

  3. India News Live: Kejriwal Summoned By Delhi Court For Feb 29 Appearance

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. U-19 WC: Sachin Dhas created such havoc that his bat had to be checked

    Sports 15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement