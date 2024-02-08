Advertisement

In India, there is no shortage of talented singers and dancers, and many of them perform in public. Recently, American rapper and actor Snoop Dogg posted a video of Baba Jackson, an Indian dancer, to his Instagram account.

Yuvraj Singh, also known online as Baba Jackson, is a dancer who gained popularity by flawlessly imitating the late pop icon Michael Jackson. Snoop Dogg posted a video of Baba Jackson performing a moonwalk, which is his idol's characteristic routine, along with a technique called a "slickback" on a Jodhpur Street that locals recognized as being outside Mandore Garden.

On December 21st of last year, Baba Jackson shared this specific video on his 2.3 million-follower Instagram account. "What in the moon hop is going on here," penned Snoop Dogg, in awe of his wild dance prowess.

Watch the video here:

"Indian moon hopping," a user wrote. "Yes, Mahesh Jackson," remarked someone else. In response to the man's apparent ease of skill, a third internet user stated, "India is not for the beginners."

Another person commented, "He is Baba Jackson from India." Another commented, "That was actually fire!" highlighting the maneuvers performed in the video. Pretty dope, bro, combined the moonwalk with slick back.