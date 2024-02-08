English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 23:42 IST

Viral Food: Indian Pastry Chef Tejasvi Chandela Wows Internet with Viral Sitaphal Dessert

Indian pastry chef Tejasvi Chandela creates a viral sitaphal dessert resembling custard apple, inspired by French chef Cedric Grolet.

Garvit Parashar
Indian Pastry Chef Tejasvi Chandela Wows Internet with Viral Sitaphal Dessert
Indian Pastry Chef Tejasvi Chandela Wows Internet with Viral Sitaphal Dessert | Image:Instagram: cheftejasvichandela
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Custard apple (sitaphal) takes center stage as Indian pastry chef Tejasvi Chandela dazzles the internet with her stunning creation. In a captivating Instagram reel, Chef Tejasvi crafts a delightful dessert shaped like a custard apple, showcasing her culinary artistry.

The process involves using custard apple pulp as the base, piping the batter into molds, and delicately decorating the round shapes to resemble the fruit's outer surface. Chef Tejasvi's inspiration for this masterpiece comes from renowned French chef Cedric Grolet, known for his fruit-inspired desserts.

Advertisement

In her caption, Chef Tejasvi expresses her admiration for Grolet, stating, "Should Cedric Grolet lay hands on sitaphal, I'm convinced he'd whip up a spectacular creation." The resulting "sitaphal & balushahi petit gateau" combines the fragrant and textured sitaphal with the crispy charm of balushahi, infused with aromatic notes of cardamom and saffron.

Advertisement

The Instagram reel has garnered over 180K views and numerous likes, with the comment section brimming with praise for the sitaphal sensation. Viewers applaud Chef Tejasvi's craftsmanship, marveling at the fusion of flavors and the visual appeal of the desert.

The online community celebrates this culinary masterpiece that adds a touch of innovation to the season's custard apple craze.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 23:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian shares to open higher ahead of RBI decision

    Business News30 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Discussion on Interim Budget 2024-25 to Resume in RS Today

    India News31 minutes ago

  3. BJP Seeks Probe Against Tejashwi for 'Consuming Liquor' in Bihar

    India News38 minutes ago

  4. Indian-American Student Sameer Kamath At Purdue Died By Suicide

    World39 minutes ago

  5. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News39 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement