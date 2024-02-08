Advertisement

Custard apple (sitaphal) takes center stage as Indian pastry chef Tejasvi Chandela dazzles the internet with her stunning creation. In a captivating Instagram reel, Chef Tejasvi crafts a delightful dessert shaped like a custard apple, showcasing her culinary artistry.

The process involves using custard apple pulp as the base, piping the batter into molds, and delicately decorating the round shapes to resemble the fruit's outer surface. Chef Tejasvi's inspiration for this masterpiece comes from renowned French chef Cedric Grolet, known for his fruit-inspired desserts.

In her caption, Chef Tejasvi expresses her admiration for Grolet, stating, "Should Cedric Grolet lay hands on sitaphal, I'm convinced he'd whip up a spectacular creation." The resulting "sitaphal & balushahi petit gateau" combines the fragrant and textured sitaphal with the crispy charm of balushahi, infused with aromatic notes of cardamom and saffron.

The Instagram reel has garnered over 180K views and numerous likes, with the comment section brimming with praise for the sitaphal sensation. Viewers applaud Chef Tejasvi's craftsmanship, marveling at the fusion of flavors and the visual appeal of the desert.

The online community celebrates this culinary masterpiece that adds a touch of innovation to the season's custard apple craze.

