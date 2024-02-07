Viral: IFS Officer Requests Help for Hornbill Couple's House Hunt-WATCH

Advertisement

Nature lovers got a nice surprise when Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared a photo on X On January 23, and it showed two hornbill birds sitting on a tree branch. They looked like they were having a serious talk about finding a home.

In the caption of his post, Kaswan hinted that the birds might be "talking" about a good place to make a nest. The IFS officer also shared details about the male bird, saying, "The one with the yellow pouch and brown head is a male."

"The branch managers. A wreathed hornbill couple having a serious chat. The male, with the yellow pouch and brown head, is looking for a house – a nest. Do you have any suggestions, my friends?" is what Kaswan wrote in the caption of his post.

Watch the post here:

Receiving more than 5,000 views, the post generated various responses from users on X. One user humorously remarked, "They're likely talking about how to handle the extra bills." Another comment suggested, "They could be discussing the need for more tree plantations by the forest department to attract more couples to the forest."

There was also a recommendation, "A suitable spot would be any place with a small opening and a spacious hollow space."

