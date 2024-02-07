Viral: Internet's Mixed Reactions to 'Snowcream' Dessert Using Fresh Snow-WATCH

Advertisement

The latest viral food video on Instagram, showcases the creation of "Snowcream," a unique dessert prepared by a man using freshly fallen snow outside his house. People on the internet can't agree on whether it's a good idea or not. Some worry about health risks from eating snow, while others think it's just another weird food video. People share different opinions, and some even talk about trying this snowy treat before. The debate about "Snowcream" shows how people have different reactions to trendy food videos, mixing together creativity, curiosity, and sometimes a bit of controversy.

Watch this viral video by @theappalachiantale on Instagram! The guy in the video grabs fresh snow from a table outside his house. He puts the snow in a big bowl and takes it to his porch where he has other stuff ready. He says, "I've been eating snowcream since I was a kid. It's something my mom used to make." Then, he mixes sugar, evaporated milk, and vanilla with the snow in the bowl. He adds, "There are no exact measurements for this. You just gotta figure it out."

Watch the video here:

Netizens reacted. Check out reactions below:

One social media user wrote"I did this as a kid! We added M&Ms to them and pretended they were McFlurries."

"My grandma would make this for me." Another commented

"I live in NYC, so yeah, I can't make this." Another reaction

