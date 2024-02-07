Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 21:10 IST

VIRAL: 'Kulfi' Stuffed Butter Pav Divides Internet. Would You Try It?

Internet reacts as street vendor combines Kulfi with 'Pav Bhaji'. Viral food recipe sparks varied reactions and culinary debate.

Navya Dubey
Kulfi 'Pav Bhaji' is new viral recipe.
Kulfi 'Pav Bhaji' is new viral recipe. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

When it comes to trying out different and creative food combinations, social media has become a hub of innovative ideas. People on various platforms are always eager to experiment with new recipes, coming up with unique and sometimes surprising dishes. From the delights like pizza paani puri, chocolate paratha, to the unexpected fusion of cold coffee and Maggi, the internet has experimented with a lot of viral food hacks  

Shared by internet user Mohammed Futurewala on X (formerly Twitter), the short clip showcases a street vendor using a large tawa to prepare this intriguing dish. A block of butter sizzles on the tawa as the vendor skillfully heats up the pav, creating a delightful crispy texture. After placing the buttered pav on a plate, an unexpected twist comes into play – a slice of Kulfi is added to the warm and buttery pav. 

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Since it was posted, the viral video has garnered over five thousand views on the social media platform. The caption of the post reads, "Butter Pav Bhaji hui purani, Khao garma garam, Butter Kulfi Pav, Aur yeh hai Gujarat ki Kahani!!!" 

A person commented, "Thank God they didn't add an omelette with chocolate syrup in it....." 

Advertisement

A user on X expressed, "Injustice and brutality." 

Another user remarked, "This is not unusual in general, though; in some places (other countries) people have bread and ice cream. Literally ice cream sandwiches." 

Advertisement

A fourth person added, "Who will put mayonnaise cheese and dhaniya." 

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 21:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defencean hour ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement