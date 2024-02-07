Advertisement

When it comes to trying out different and creative food combinations, social media has become a hub of innovative ideas. People on various platforms are always eager to experiment with new recipes, coming up with unique and sometimes surprising dishes. From the delights like pizza paani puri, chocolate paratha, to the unexpected fusion of cold coffee and Maggi, the internet has experimented with a lot of viral food hacks

Shared by internet user Mohammed Futurewala on X (formerly Twitter), the short clip showcases a street vendor using a large tawa to prepare this intriguing dish. A block of butter sizzles on the tawa as the vendor skillfully heats up the pav, creating a delightful crispy texture. After placing the buttered pav on a plate, an unexpected twist comes into play – a slice of Kulfi is added to the warm and buttery pav.

Watch the video here:

Butter Pav Bhaji hui purani,



Khao garma garam,



Butter Kulfi Pav,



Aur yeh hai Gujarat ki Kahani!!! pic.twitter.com/OrC8BgafVl — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) February 4, 2024

Since it was posted, the viral video has garnered over five thousand views on the social media platform. The caption of the post reads, "Butter Pav Bhaji hui purani, Khao garma garam, Butter Kulfi Pav, Aur yeh hai Gujarat ki Kahani!!!"

A person commented, "Thank God they didn't add an omelette with chocolate syrup in it....."

A user on X expressed, "Injustice and brutality."

Another user remarked, "This is not unusual in general, though; in some places (other countries) people have bread and ice cream. Literally ice cream sandwiches."

A fourth person added, "Who will put mayonnaise cheese and dhaniya."