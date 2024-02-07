English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 16:21 IST

Viral: Mexico Celebrates Inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya | See Posts

Mexico got its first Ram Temple in the city of Queretaro, ahead of the consecration ritual of Ram Lalla in Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

Navya Dubey
Asserting there are no takers for "negativity industry" anymore, PM questioned the absence of those who'd been opposing the idea of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Asserting there are no takers for "negativity industry" anymore, PM questioned the absence of those who'd been opposing the idea of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. | Image:Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mexico got its first Ram Temple in the city of Queretaro on Sunday, ahead of the consecration ritual of Ram Lalla at the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday, an American priest, along with Mexican hosts, performed the deity's consecration rite. During the ceremony, people from India living in other countries sang special songs and played music. After the ceremony, the temple was officially opened and invited people to come and worship.  

The newly built temple features ram idols that were brought from India and consecrated. This information was shared by the Indian Embassy in Mexico on the social media platform X, with the caption “First Lord Ram Temple in Mexico! On the eve of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at Ayodhya, the city of Queretaro in Mexico gets the first Lord Ram temple. Queretaro also hosts the first Lord Hanuman temple in Mexico. It further said, “The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony was performed by an American Priest with Mexican hosts & the idols brought from India. The atmosphere was filled with divine energy as the hymns & songs sung by the Indian diaspora reverberated throughout the hall.”  

Advertisement

Watch the post here: 

  

Advertisement

The post went viral and crossed 399.7K views and 23K likes and already caught the attention of many people and became popular on the internet.  

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 16:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar’s Faction Proposes 3 Names For Their Party

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman hits out at Congress

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Huge error made by on field umpire; Disregards 3rd UMPs call

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  4. UCC Will Give Direction To The Country: Uttarkhand CM Dhami

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement