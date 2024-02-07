Asserting there are no takers for "negativity industry" anymore, PM questioned the absence of those who'd been opposing the idea of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. | Image: Republic Digital

Advertisement

Mexico got its first Ram Temple in the city of Queretaro on Sunday, ahead of the consecration ritual of Ram Lalla at the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday, an American priest, along with Mexican hosts, performed the deity's consecration rite. During the ceremony, people from India living in other countries sang special songs and played music. After the ceremony, the temple was officially opened and invited people to come and worship.

The newly built temple features ram idols that were brought from India and consecrated. This information was shared by the Indian Embassy in Mexico on the social media platform X, with the caption “First Lord Ram Temple in Mexico! On the eve of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at Ayodhya, the city of Queretaro in Mexico gets the first Lord Ram temple. Queretaro also hosts the first Lord Hanuman temple in Mexico. It further said, “The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony was performed by an American Priest with Mexican hosts & the idols brought from India. The atmosphere was filled with divine energy as the hymns & songs sung by the Indian diaspora reverberated throughout the hall.”

Advertisement

Watch the post here:

Advertisement

The post went viral and crossed 399.7K views and 23K likes and already caught the attention of many people and became popular on the internet.