As the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya opened its doors for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, many people shared posts on social media about the inauguration event.

Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt, took to Instagram to express his respect on this significant day.

He shared a picture on Instagram of himself paying homage to the deities and captioned his post with, "Today's #MondayMotivation feels special. As the Ayodhya Temple doors open wide, let them symbolize the opening of our hearts to compassion, our minds to wisdom, and our hands to hard work and diligence."

The newly opened Ram Mandir is a symbol of India's rich cultural heritage and impressive architecture. Built in the grand Nagara style, the temple is quite large, measuring 380 feet in length, 250 feet in width, and towering at 161 feet. The expansive complex covers 70 acres, with the main temple situated on 2.7 acres.

Notably, Amul, the dairy brand, shared a doodle celebrating the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, and the post has gained widespread attention.

