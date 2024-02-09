English
Updated February 8th, 2024 at 17:51 IST

Viral Post Shows Busy Life of Indian Railways Station Masters, Internet Reacts

A post on X highlights on the diverse responsibilities of station masters, including managing traffic signals, ensuring passenger safety.

Navya Dubey
A photo of a station master's desk.
A photo of a station master's desk went viral. | Image:X
A recent viral post shed light on the challenging job of station masters in the Indian Railways. The post, shared by a government official named Prashasti, featured a photo of a station master's desk, which was cluttered with numerous phones and an open register. 

The picture posted by Prashasti shows how busy a station master's job really is. Looking at the cluttered desk with numerous phones and piles of paperwork, it's obvious they have a lot of tasks to manage. 

Post here: 

The caption with the photo sums it up perfectly: "The Station Master's desk. Show me a busier professional." 

The post on X highlights the various responsibilities of a station master. They handle traffic signals, make sure passengers are safe, manage station staff, and ensure everything runs smoothly at the station. It shows that being a station master involves many different tasks and requires a lot of hard work. 

This post went viral and crossed over 202k views, engaging people in discussions about the need for technological advancements in the railway system. 

Ananth Rupanagudi, another Indian Railways officer, also commented on the post highlighting that station master’s must also monitor the MSDAC/EI VDU (Visual Display Unit) to ensure that points are correctly aligned with the signals. 

Post here:  

Numerous internet users have suggested that embracing modern technology could streamline the tasks of station masters. Nevertheless, it's crucial to acknowledge the commitment and diligence these professionals demonstrate in their daily duties. 

Despite the push for technological advancements, it's essential not to overlook the relentless dedication of station masters.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 17:51 IST

