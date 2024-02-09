English
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 19:10 IST

Viral Post Shows 'Lava-Like Fountain' Sparkling in Sunlight, Netizens Reacted

Explore the remarkable "Lava-Like Fountain," a masterpiece by sculptor Nicola D'Antino blending Baroque and Neoclassical styles.

Navya Dubey
This is the best view of sunset on social media
This is the best view of sunset on social media | Image:X
At the center of the city, there's an amazing thing that stands out because of something special about it when the sun shines on it. 

The fountain, known as the "Lava-Like Fountain," was created by the famous Italian sculptor Nicola D'Antino during the Renaissance era. D'Antino, celebrated for his exceptional talent, aimed to craft a masterpiece that served both as a functional water source and as a symbol of artistry and innovation. 

Influenced by the rich history of L'Aquila, this fountain combines Baroque and Neoclassical styles in its design. In the middle, there's a statue that represents the city and looks proud on its pedestal. 

The fountain's water jets are carefully crafted to look like flowing lava streams, coming from the statue's hands and meeting in the basin below. 

What makes this fountain special is how it changes when the sun shines on it. At certain times, when the sun hits it just right, something magical happens. 

The post went viral on X (formerly twitter) showcasing the wonderful view.  

See the post here:  

In the viral post, when the water jets catch the sunlight and make it look like the fountain is flowing with molten lava. It creates a stunning sight, making the fountain look like a work of art come to life, glowing with fiery light. 

 

 

Published February 9th, 2024 at 19:10 IST

