Colchester Zoo in the U.K. is working to bring back an animal that didn't sneak away much: a rainbow lorikeet. This colorful bird escaped in a clever way last weekend. It hopped onto a person who was leaving its area.

The rainbow lorikeet (Trichoglossus moluccanus) is a medium-sized parrot species originally from Australia. They are in a colour combination of blue, orange, green, and yellow feathers. In its native habitat, the bird populations are thriving. However, in certain areas of Western Australia, it has become a nuisance. This is because it was introduced there illegally in the 1960s.

This colorful lorikeet escaped on a Saturday at Colchester Zoo. In the zoo, people can go into an area to be with and feed birds like the lorikeet with sweet nectar. While someone was leaving, the bird landed on them. They asked a zookeeper for help, but the lorikeet flew away before the zookeeper arrived. The zoo staff tried to catch it by following it from tree to tree. They even used ladders to get closer, but the bird got away and left the zoo.

Zoo staff have continued to hold out hope that the bird will return of its own accord, but as of now, it remains on the lam.

"We placed the remaining birds in their outdoor space, hoping that the lorikeet would hear them and return. We also left out a crate and nectar overnight, but unfortunately, she didn't come back," the zoo mentioned in its latest statement on Wednesday. "Our staff is still keeping a close eye today, and we are committed to doing everything possible to bring the lorikeet back safely."