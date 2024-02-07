Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 19:53 IST

Viral Traffic Tales: 2.5-Year-Old Kid’s Adorable Game Mirrors Bengaluru's traffic Jams

Bengaluru toddler's game recreates city's traffic, humorously resonating on social media with users sharing relatable experiences of waiting in jams.

Garvit Parashar
2.5-Year-Old Kid’s Adorable Game Mirrors Bengaluru's traffic Jams
Bengaluru is famous for many things from its IT hub to the weather and the Pink trumpet trees which enhances the beauty of this city. But one thing which this city faces the most is the traffic. A new post on ‘X’ related to this traffic is trending. This post shows a 2.5 year old’s game time in which mirrors the famous Bengaluru traffic.

This kid’s game is more focused on waiting rather than playing. The cars are arranged in a manner that reminds of the challenging Bengaluru traffic which showcases the daily routine of a person living in Bengaluru.

In the comments people shared their related experience, also the famous page @peakbengaluru replied on the post with laughter. Another user commented, “Wish everyone had followed the same lane discipline. Lol.” 
 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 19:53 IST

Viral
