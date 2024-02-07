Updated January 30th, 2024 at 19:53 IST
Viral Traffic Tales: 2.5-Year-Old Kid’s Adorable Game Mirrors Bengaluru's traffic Jams
Bengaluru toddler's game recreates city's traffic, humorously resonating on social media with users sharing relatable experiences of waiting in jams.
- Info
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Bengaluru is famous for many things from its IT hub to the weather and the Pink trumpet trees which enhances the beauty of this city. But one thing which this city faces the most is the traffic. A new post on ‘X’ related to this traffic is trending. This post shows a 2.5 year old’s game time in which mirrors the famous Bengaluru traffic.
This kid’s game is more focused on waiting rather than playing. The cars are arranged in a manner that reminds of the challenging Bengaluru traffic which showcases the daily routine of a person living in Bengaluru.
Advertisement
In the comments people shared their related experience, also the famous page @peakbengaluru replied on the post with laughter. Another user commented, “Wish everyone had followed the same lane discipline. Lol.”
Advertisement
Published January 30th, 2024 at 19:53 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.