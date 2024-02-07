Advertisement

Bengaluru is famous for many things from its IT hub to the weather and the Pink trumpet trees which enhances the beauty of this city. But one thing which this city faces the most is the traffic. A new post on ‘X’ related to this traffic is trending. This post shows a 2.5 year old’s game time in which mirrors the famous Bengaluru traffic.

This kid’s game is more focused on waiting rather than playing. The cars are arranged in a manner that reminds of the challenging Bengaluru traffic which showcases the daily routine of a person living in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

My 2.5 year old nephew is so Bangalorean that his car games also have a traffic jam 🥲 @peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/QFjxVEmsoH — Pavan Bhat Kundapura (@pavanbhatk) January 28, 2024

In the comments people shared their related experience, also the famous page @peakbengaluru replied on the post with laughter. Another user commented, “Wish everyone had followed the same lane discipline. Lol.”

