A smile is the key to everything. We have heard this thing several times, but a cafe has taken this thing seriously. A video was shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) of a cafe that opens the door when the customers smile before the doors.

At first, when the customers came, they found it weird when the automatic door didn’t open and they saw a small poster that said, “Smile to get a FREE COFFEE, BEATING BLUE MONDAY” with a smiley emoji in the middle. The video was posted by a handle named @XvideoViral, and they captioned it, “A café with doors that open for smiles? Now that's a cheerful entrance!"

A café with doors that open for smiles? Now that's a cheerful entrance! 😃☕ pic.twitter.com/DwHaeRSLSD — Viral 𝕏 Videos (@XvideoViral) February 4, 2024

After reading the poster, the customers start reacting to it and smiling, and the door opens to the smile. This initiative has taken the internet by storm and has gotten more than 1 lakh views on X. As written on the poster, it was called “BEATING BLUE MONDAY,” as the stressful Monday takes away the smiles of some people. But with this one, they brought that one back.

The comment section was also smiling with this video, as one user said, “Shoot, this made me smile and I didn't get a coffee. True or not, very sweet idea.” One other user asks witfully, “And... What happens with their biometric?"