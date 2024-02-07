Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 13:20 IST

Viral Video: “A Cheerful Entrance” New Initiative Of Cafe Whose Doors Open When You Smile

A cafe has the idea not to open the door until the customer smiles before the cafe door, and they named this "BEATING BLUE MONDAY.”

Garvit Parashar
New Initiative Of Cafe Whose Doors Open When You Smile
New Initiative Of Cafe Whose Doors Open When You Smile | Image:X: @XvideoViral
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A smile is the key to everything. We have heard this thing several times, but a cafe has taken this thing seriously. A video was shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) of a cafe that opens the door when the customers smile before the doors. 

At first, when the customers came, they found it weird when the automatic door didn’t open and they saw a small poster that said, “Smile to get a FREE COFFEE, BEATING BLUE MONDAY” with a smiley emoji in the middle. The video was posted by a handle named @XvideoViral, and they captioned it, “A café with doors that open for smiles? Now that's a cheerful entrance!"

Advertisement

After reading the poster, the customers start reacting to it and smiling, and the door opens to the smile. This initiative has taken the internet by storm and has gotten more than 1 lakh views on X. As written on the poster, it was called “BEATING BLUE MONDAY,” as the stressful Monday takes away the smiles of some people. But with this one, they brought that one back.

Advertisement

The comment section was also smiling with this video, as one user said, “Shoot, this made me smile and I didn't get a coffee. True or not, very sweet idea.” One other user asks witfully, “And... What happens with their biometric?"

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 13:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defencean hour ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement