Updated January 15th, 2024 at 16:43 IST

Viral Video: A Man Rescue A Bear Cub From Fire-WATCH

In a viral video, bear cub refuses to let go of man who rescued him from fire.

Navya Dubey
A man saved the baby bear from the fire
A man saved the baby bear from the fire and the bear loved him | Image:X
In a heartwarming video that's spreading joy online, a super cute bear cub is seen sticking close to a kind man who saved him.Shared by Twitter user Julie Marie Cappiello, the fifteen-second clip has become a hit on the internet. 

In the viral video, a super cute bear cub is finding itself in a tough situation during a fire. Thanks to the man, it is being rescued. Now, the bear just won't leave the man alone, holding onto his leg tightly. The man responds with gentle cuddles and even plays with the adorable bear. Julie Marie Cappiello, a social media user, shared the fifteen-second clip on X (formerly twitter),  

Watch the cute video here:

This viral video has crossed 66,000 views. With over 1200 retweets and almost 5,400 likes. 

In the comments section, netizens showed their love towards the bear and this man bonding,  

Read some of the comments here: 

 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 16:43 IST

