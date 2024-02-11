Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 15:44 IST

Viral Video: Anand Mahindra's Heartwarming Post Showcases Young Football Fan's Empathy

Anand Mahindra shares touching video of young boy comforting losing goalkeeper, sparking admiration for the child's empathy online.

Garvit Parashar
Heartwarming Post Showcases Young Football Fan's Empathy
Heartwarming Post Showcases Young Football Fan's Empathy | Image:X: @anandmahindra
  • 2 min read
Anand Mahindra recently shared a heartwarming video featuring a young boy that captured the attention of many on social media. The footage depicts a child rushing onto the field to console a dejected goalkeeper after a football match.

The incident occurred during a 2022 Argentina Premier League game between Defensa y Justicia and Boca Juniors. The boy's act of compassion towards Defensa y Justicia's goalkeeper, Ezequiel Unsain, who had just suffered a defeat, touched the hearts of viewers.

Mahindra, in his post, expressed his admiration for the boy's empathy and wished that his own grandsons would possess similarly compassionate hearts. He wrote on X on February 11, "This little boy apparently ran onto the pitch after a match to console the losing goalkeeper. My 2 young grandsons will soon be visiting us and I would wish for nothing more than for them to have hearts as empathetic and large as this kid’s."

The video, which garnered over 92k views, prompted an outpouring of admiration and positive comments for the young fan's gesture of kindness. One user named Apurv Anand provided information about this video and the match and described it for everyone.

Published February 11th, 2024 at 15:44 IST

