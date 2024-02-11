Advertisement

Anand Mahindra recently shared a heartwarming video featuring a young boy that captured the attention of many on social media. The footage depicts a child rushing onto the field to console a dejected goalkeeper after a football match.

The incident occurred during a 2022 Argentina Premier League game between Defensa y Justicia and Boca Juniors. The boy's act of compassion towards Defensa y Justicia's goalkeeper, Ezequiel Unsain, who had just suffered a defeat, touched the hearts of viewers.

Mahindra, in his post, expressed his admiration for the boy's empathy and wished that his own grandsons would possess similarly compassionate hearts. He wrote on X on February 11, "This little boy apparently ran onto the pitch after a match to console the losing goalkeeper. My 2 young grandsons will soon be visiting us and I would wish for nothing more than for them to have hearts as empathetic and large as this kid’s."

The video, which garnered over 92k views, prompted an outpouring of admiration and positive comments for the young fan's gesture of kindness. One user named Apurv Anand provided information about this video and the match and described it for everyone.

📢📢Context/Details 📢📢



This event happened in the Argentine Primera Division's match between Defensa y Justicia and Boca Juniors. Defensa y Justicia ended 0-1 after a last-minute goal from Boca brought them the victory.



In the final moments of the match, a less-than-perfect… pic.twitter.com/nlRVq2cxJc — Apurv Anand (@apurv_anand) February 11, 2024