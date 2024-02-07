English
Updated February 5th, 2024 at 11:49 IST

Viral Video: Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Two Girls Enjoying Snowfall And Singing Shayari | Watch

The video shows two girls reciting poems while the snow falls, uplifting the scenery and also describing the surroundings.

Garvit Parashar
Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Two Girls Enjoying Snowfall
Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Two Girls Enjoying Snowfall | Image:X: @anandmahindra
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, always shares some of the most unique posts on his X (formerly Twitter) account. And Sunday was no different. Anand Mahindra shared a video of two girls reciting while experiencing the snowfall in Kashmir. The girls can also be heard saying that they were accepting snowfall, referring to their surroundings as “Jannat."

The girls were seen reciting the poem when the snowfall was beautifying the scenery. They were saying, “Toh hum yaha par bohot zyada enjoy kar rahe hai, masti kar rahe hai,” while engaging playfully in the snow.
 


Anand Mahindra captioned the video, “Sleds on Snow or Shayari on Snow. My vote goes to the second…” The video has more than 3.5 lakh views and 10,000 likes.

The users also reply to the video with positive vibes. One user said, “Really Beautiful... We have to learn from these lovely kids,” so the other one said, “They talk so beautifully and with wider vocabulary."

One account user also praised Anand Mahindra and wrote, “You are one of the best accounts on X. Your choices of post are next level. Simply great."

 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 11:49 IST

