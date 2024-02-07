Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 17:08 IST

Viral Video: Australian Vlogger's Hilarious Encounter with Oversized Pasta Plates Sparks Internet

Aussie vlogger's viral video features friends accidentally ordering massive pasta plates, amusingly tackling portion size and unexpected bill shock.

Garvit Parashar
Vlogger's Hilarious Encounter with Oversized Plates Sparks Internet
Vlogger's Hilarious Encounter with Oversized Plates Sparks Internet | Image:Instagram:
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Pasta is one of the most comfortable foods but anything can happen on the internet. In a latest viral video which is posted by an Australian vlogger, we see how this comfort food made people uncomfortable. What they did was instead of ordering individual portions or single large ones to be divided, each person ordered shared-seized portions. This confusion with the food order has gone viral on the internet and has gained more than 5.2 crore views, and a famous pasta brand, Barilla has also reacted on the internet.

In a recent Instagram reel posted by @brockvalesinii, a lively group of friends is depicted gathered around a table, facing the challenge of tackling generously sized plates of pasta. The humorous caption accompanying the video reads, "The collective silence after accidentally ordering a share-sized plate of pasta each." The content creator, Brock Valesinii, further elaborates in the caption, confessing, "and not a single one of us questioned why all of our food was about to cost us $213." The food cost was approx 17,701 in Indian National Rupees.

Watch The Video Here: 

The Instagram reel has sparked considerable interest online, with the comment section flooded with various questions and reactions from intrigued viewers. Some users expressed curiosity about why the restaurant's staff didn't give the group a heads-up about the portion sizes. The vlogger sheds light on the situation, explaining that the group placed their orders using a QR code menu on the table and were unaware of the serving sizes they were in for. Others inquired about how the price of each plate didn't raise any alarms regarding the portion sizes. The vlogger responds, indicating that they simply assumed it was an exceptionally expensive restaurant.

Pasta brand Barilla joined the conversation, commenting, "This is princess plate size." Interestingly, several Instagram users chimed in, sharing that they found the portion size depicted in the video to be fairly normal compared to their own dining experiences.

The comment section these days all the charm of the videos and this happened in this reel also, some of the comments are here:

"Can I get a takeaway container?" - meals set for the next week." Another user wrote, “Did you want any dessert ?” A third user wrote, "Now this is the only kind of problem I'd like in my life."
 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 17:08 IST

