Advertisement

Kadhi pakoda, a beloved main course in the menu of desi cuisine, has captivated the taste buds of food enthusiasts worldwide. This flavorful curry, enriched with gram flour, showcases vibrant undertones of either buttermilk or tamarind. The culinary experience is heightened with the addition of fritters just before serving, creating a delightful combination. While numerous kadhi pakoda recipes abound on the internet, a recent Instagram video by British chef Jake Dryan has caught the attention of the global Indian community.

In his video, Jake begins the culinary journey by blending gram flour with buttermilk and infusing it with an array of spices. Placing a wok on the stove, he heats oil and introduces fenugreek seeds, red chilies, chopped garlic, and green chilies, followed by onions. Once the ingredients are cooked to perfection, Jake adds the prepared buttermilk and gram flour mixture to the wok. For the fritters, he mixes another batch of gram flour with turmeric, garam masala, red chili powder, salt, and water to create a thick paste.

Advertisement

Using a spoon, he carefully deposits this paste into hot oil, forming delectable fritters. Finally, Jake incorporates these fritters into the simmering curry, garnishing it with crushed fenugreek leaves and a spicy tadka. The visual feast of the culinary process has evoked expressions of love and admiration from desis worldwide.

Advertisement

Desis, enchanted by Jake's culinary skills, poured their appreciation into the comments section. One enthusiast shared, "Kadhi pakoda with rice, one of my comfort foods." Another praised the authenticity, stating, "Best... This is the authentic kadhi. No curry leaves, no different things in pakodas... This is the real, authentic desi kadhi. I love it." A succinct comment simply exclaimed, "It's looking yummy." Another person concurred, saying, "It looks so good exactly." Many voices chimed in, emphasizing the perennial appeal of Indian cuisine with comments like, "Indian food is always delicious."

