Viral Video: Cats Steal the Show by Sitting Still at a Music Concert | WATCH
The heartwarming video showcases the cats sitting still and bobbing heads to the music went viral.
A musician in Malaysia, known as Jass Pangkor Buskers, had a unique and heartwarming experience during one of his performances. After finishing his busking session for the night, feeling a bit disappointed because not many people had heard him sing, he decided to relax and sing a song just for fun.
In a surprising turn of events, a group of three-month-old kittens became his unexpected audience. A friend captured the adorable moment on video and shared video on social media. With the caption, “
The viral video crossed 8K views on social media. Watch the video here:
It looked like the kittens could feel the musician's emotions and wanted to support him. As the musician sang, the little kittens sat up straight and even bobbed their heads to the music. The video caught this sweet moment, revealing how the kittens stayed until the musician finished singing.
The musician thanked the kittens for being there and watching his spontaneous performance. The video of this heartwarming moment became popular online, highlighting the special connection between a street singer and his furry cat audience.
