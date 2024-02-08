Viral Video: Coffee Served in Ice-Cream Cones Gains Popularity| Watch

Advertisement

In recent years, cafes have been coming up with new and creative ways to serve coffee. One interesting trend is serving coffee in ice cream cones.

A video went viral on Instagram showed a cafe in Vienna doing just that. They pour coffee into waffle cones coated with chocolate inside and make a pretty design on top.

The video got a lot of attention on social media, with 6.9 million views. People had different reactions. Some thought it was a cool idea and wanted to try it, while others worried about spilling the coffee or finding it difficult to drink. Comments on the post showed both excitement and concern.

Despite the mixed reactions, many people liked the idea of using edible cones instead of disposable cups, as it's more eco-friendly. This creative way of serving coffee not only looks good but also adds a fun twist to the coffee-drinking experience.