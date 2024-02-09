English
Updated February 8th, 2024 at 20:58 IST

Viral Video: Deer Released Back into the Wild, Spreading Joy| WATCH

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shares a heartwarming video of deer being released into the wild, delighting viewers.

Navya Dubey
IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shares this video.
IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shares this video. | Image:X
A heartwarming video shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan has touched many hearts, showing a wonderful moment of wildlife conservation.  

The video, posted on X, features a successful deer relocation program. In the clip, a group of deer is released back into the wild, symbolizing freedom and hope. 

The video starts with forest officials gathered in a jungle, with a wooden ramp set up for the deer. As the officials step back, the deer are set free, leaping energetically off the ramp into their natural habitat. Their joyful jumps show the happiness of returning to the wild. 

Watch the viral video here:  

This touching moment reflects efforts to maintain ecological balance in protected areas. Seeing the deer bound into the wilderness gives hope for the future of wildlife conservation.  

Many viewers have thanked IFS Kaswan for sharing this inspiring part of nature. The video reminds us of the importance of preserving our natural world and its inhabitants. 

 

Published February 8th, 2024 at 20:58 IST

