Viral Video: Frankfurt Resident Achieves Guinness Record for Lightning-Fast Coffee Consumption

Advertisement

Some individuals savor the intricate flavors of their coffee, relishing each sip, while others hastily gulp down their brew on their way to work. Yet, perhaps none can surpass the remarkable speed exhibited by Felix von Meibom from Frankfurt, Hesse, Germany, who recently set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest time to drink a cup of coffee. Meibom accomplished this astonishing feat in a mere 3.12 seconds, shaving off 0.05 seconds from the previous record holder. The impressive feat took place on September 5, 2023.

The official Instagram handle of Guinness World Records shared a video capturing the record-breaking moment. The video opens with a visually captivating scene of black coffee being poured into a coffee mug, and notably, it's not just a tiny cup. In the footage, Felix von Meibom is focused on the coffee mug while a stopwatch on a phone placed on the table counts down. Without any hesitation, Felix chugs the entire cup of coffee in a single sip, accomplishing the feat in precisely 3.12 seconds. The full video of this extraordinary achievement can be watched below.

Many coffee enthusiasts responded to this record in the comments section, with some expressing confidence in their ability to replicate the feat. One person humorously wrote, "I do this every morning," while another added, "This is something I can do." A confident Instagram user declared, "I can defeat him." Numerous individuals tagged their friends, encouraging them to attempt to surpass this record.

Advertisement