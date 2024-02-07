Updated January 28th, 2024 at 13:19 IST
Viral Video: ‘Frozen Ramen Challenge’ of Mother-Son Duo Takes Over The Internet
Frozen Ramen Experiment Takes Social Media by Storm: Mother-Son Duo's Sub-Zero Culinary Adventure Goes Viral.
The food hacks are going on next level and one more example of this thing has come into the picture. In the freezing cold of Grand Prairie, Alberta a duo of mother and son did an experiment with a hot bowl of ramen noodles. They put that bowl of steaming noodles in the sub-zero temperature and what happened next in the video went viral.
This video created of Frozen Ramen Experiment a chain effect and took the online world by storm, and left people amaze with the food experiment.
The video starts with a hot steaming bowl of ramen noodles and the boy putting them outdoors, lifting the noodles with a fork and keeping them up with the support of a can and a dumble in open chilly air.
The video has gained more than 2,900 likes on Instagram and it was shared by @weathernetwork and the comment section is not believing this one. Soon many video started flowing on the platform with the hashtag #frozenramen.
One of the users commented, “The trick is walking out, lifting steaming noodles and having them freeze in seconds. This is just winter.” Other one commented, “Cool! Makes for a great photo!.”
At the end of the video the boy rechecked the noodles, looking at a frozen sculpture. This Frozen Ramen Challenge has gone viral.
