Updated January 28th, 2024 at 13:19 IST

Viral Video: 'Frozen Ramen Challenge' of Mother-Son Duo Takes Over The Internet

Frozen Ramen Experiment Takes Social Media by Storm: Mother-Son Duo's Sub-Zero Culinary Adventure Goes Viral.

Garvit Parashar
‘Frozen Ramen Challenge’ of Mother-Son Duo Takes Over The Internet
‘Frozen Ramen Challenge’ of Mother-Son Duo Takes Over The Internet | Image:Instagram: weathernetwork
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The food hacks are going on next level and one more example of this thing has come into the picture. In the freezing cold of Grand Prairie, Alberta a duo of mother and son did an experiment with a hot bowl of ramen noodles. They put that bowl of steaming noodles in the sub-zero temperature and what happened next in the video went viral.

This video created of Frozen Ramen Experiment a chain effect and took the online world by storm, and left people amaze with the food experiment.

The video starts with a hot steaming bowl of ramen noodles and the boy putting them outdoors, lifting the noodles with a fork and keeping them up with the support of a can and a dumble in open chilly air.

The video has gained more than 2,900 likes on Instagram and it was shared by @weathernetwork and the comment section is not believing this one. Soon many video started flowing on the platform with the hashtag #frozenramen.

One of the users commented, “The trick is walking out, lifting steaming noodles and having them freeze in seconds. This is just winter.” Other one commented, “Cool! Makes for a great photo!.”

At the end of the video the boy rechecked the noodles, looking at a frozen sculpture. This Frozen Ramen Challenge has gone viral.
 

Published January 28th, 2024 at 13:19 IST

