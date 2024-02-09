English
Updated February 8th, 2024 at 16:28 IST

Viral Video: Girl Cooks Chicken Curry with Electric Kettle In Hostel, Internet in Awe!

Hostel cook impresses the internet with chicken curry made in an electric kettle. Video showcases easy DIY culinary magic.

Garvit Parashar
Girl Cooks Chicken Curry with Electric Kettle In Hostel
Girl Cooks Chicken Curry with Electric Kettle In Hostel | Image:Instagram
Remember the good ol' days of hostel life? The canteen samosas, the escapes from bland mess food, the endless nights of laughter and shared adventures. But did you know your trusty electric kettle could take your culinary adventures to a whole new level? No, I'm not talking about instant noodles or boiled eggs (been there, done that!). Forget those, because you can actually make a delicious chicken curry with just your kettle!

Gone viral on Instagram, a video showcases the resourcefulness of hostellers who whipped up a feast using their everyday electric kettle. Forget takeaways and delivery apps - these girls mastered the art of DIY hostel cooking!

The video starts with a glimpse into their prep session: onions being chopped, garlic cloves ready, leafy greens waiting their turn. Then, in a move that might surprise you, raw chicken pieces go straight into the kettle. Water follows, along with the chopped veggies (including some potatoes for good measure). Spices add a burst of flavor, and the kettle does its magic, boiling everything to perfection. The video doesn't reveal the exact cooking time, but the final frame is enough to make your mouth water: a dozen happy faces enjoying a steaming pot of chicken curry with fluffy white rice.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 16:28 IST

