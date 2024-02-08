English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 21:09 IST

Viral Video: Girl Fired a Cracker in the Bus, Get Arrested

14 Year old Girl Sets off fireworks inside bus, video goes viral

Navya Dubey
Video that went viral
Video that went viral on X | Image:x
Toronto: A video went viral as a teenage girl did something serious. The police say she lit a firework on a public bus. The law enforcement authorities have officially stated that the individual ignited a firework on a public bus. She is facing charges under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, specifically for endangering other citizens' lives.   

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says this is the seventh time someone has been careless with fireworks on their buses. But they're not sure if these incidents are connected.  

The viral video on X (formerly Twitter) shows the girl smiling while lighting a big firework on the bus. In response, passengers instinctively crouch down, cover their heads, and scream.  

Watch the video here:   

This video crossed 42.7M Views on X, addressing a public safety concern that impacts everyone.  

Many netizens react to the post. Read some of the comments below:

 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 21:09 IST

