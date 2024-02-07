Advertisement

In mountainous regions, Golden eagles exhibit an extraordinary hunting technique, solidifying their dominance in avian territories. Employing precise aerial skills, these birds of prey adeptly seize large prey by the antlers, executing a strategic throw that results in swift and efficient kills. The remarkable precision and strength demonstrated in this hunting method underscore the exceptional abilities of Golden eagles in securing their position at the apex of the avian hierarchy.

Watch the video:

Eagle carrying an entire adult deer pic.twitter.com/YxCWkdyLSG — BiffDon (@BiffDon) January 20, 2024

The viral video shared by @BiffDon on X has crossed over 87.7 million views and over 112,000 likes.

One social media user commented, “It’s a hybrid eagle with a body of a deer.” Unable to hide their disbelief, another said, “Seems implausible that an eagle can carry a 140lb deer.”

“Eagles must be bigger than i thought cuz HUH?? that thing could carry me,” wrote by another netizens, while still another posted, “Wow, that’s an impressive feat of strength! Nature never fails to amaze,”

