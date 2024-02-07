Viral Video: Influencer's Hilarious Air Hostess Food Cart Mimicry Wins Hearts Online-WATCH

Advertisement

In the viral video, the influencer mimics the airhostess who serve trays loaded with tea, coffee, and sandwiches, adding a comic touch to the art of navigating through the aisles. With overlay text reading, "Airhostess literally 2 minutes after takeoff," the influencer creates a comedic scene of serving passengers.

In the video, the influencer pretends to wake up a sleeping passenger and asks if they want tea or coffee. They repeat this with other pretend passengers, making funny replies each time.

Next, the influencer acts out offering food choices to a passenger, like cup noodles or a chicken sandwich. They joke that when the passenger picks cup noodles, it's like they've pulled off a funny scam.

Watch the video here:

Throughout the video, the influencer communicates silently with pretend coworkers and deals with fake requests, like one for poha, in a funny way.

The video is captioned with, "All I wanted was a quick 10-minute nap. Instead, I find myself writing a check for a cup of noodles in the middle of the flight." And crossed million views on social media and many people reacted, one usser commented, "Watching this in the flight with the air hostess standing right next to me.”