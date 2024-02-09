English
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 12:25 IST

Viral Video: Kid Strains Tomatoes And Tadka From Rasam In A Unique Way, Amazes The Internet

Instagram video showcases a child straining Rasam due to dislike of tomatoes and tadka, sparking humorous reactions from desi moms.

Garvit Parashar
Kid Strains Tomatoes And Tadka From Rasam In A Unique Way
Kid Strains Tomatoes And Tadka From Rasam In A Unique Way | Image:Instagram: sowseelya_pedamallu
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Getting kids to eat veggies is tough. One mom's Instagram video perfectly captures the struggle. In it, her son strains Rasam, a South Indian dish, over plain rice. His reason? He despises the taste of tomatoes and tadka. The mom jokes that he's at least eating what she made. It's a humorous reminder of the creative ways kids navigate their food preferences, leaving parents both amused and challenged.

The video was shared by the mom of this kid and she put “The LEGEND in our house!!!” on the video. And the caption of the video is, “Who all eat like that?? Not me but definitely my son.” The video has got more than 3 crore views on Instagram with more than 666,555 likes. 

The user also wrote a comment and pinned it that says, “The dish he is straining is Rasam, and he doesn't like the taste of tomatoes and tadka on his tongue…And ya straining those two things, I am sure, won't make him malnourished. Also of course I am desi mom, because he is eating what I made.”

Watch The Video: 

The comments of the video also steals the show a little as always. One user wrote, “My son doesn't like onions, every day it's a routine to strain rasam and sambar for me.” 

Another user was a mother and replied, “I feel proud because my 4-year-old daughter eats all vegetables and fruits. PS: I am a working mom.”  A third user wrote, “Smart legend !! My daughter used to ask me to remove the Rai Jeera curry patta from the dal too.”

Published February 9th, 2024 at 12:25 IST

