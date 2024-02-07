The fusion of beloved Maggi noodles with vanilla ice-cream viral | Image: Instagram/Viral

In a surprising twist to the culinary world, the fusion of the beloved Maggi noodles with vanilla ice-cream has given rise to a new dessert sensation, Maggi ice-cream.

This unusual concoction has set social media abuzz, with netizens torn between embracing the innovative blend and dismissing it as a culinary experiment gone wrong.

A viral video has been circulating, showcasing the creation of Maggi ice-cream. The process involves Maggi noodles being incorporated into a rolling ice-cream maker, combined with vanilla ice-cream, and transformed into delightful ice-cream rolls.

Topped with chocolate sauce and a generous sprinkle of colorful toppings, the Maggi ice-cream emerges as a unique dessert that challenges traditional taste boundaries.

The introduction of Maggi into this bizarre form has triggered a polarizing response among netizens. While some celebrate the innovative fusion as a match made in flavour heaven, others condemn it as an unholy alliance that defies culinary logic.

The comments section of the video has become a battleground of taste buds, with passionate defenders and skeptical critics expressing their views.

One user exclaimed, “Maggi be like= ye duniya bht kharaab h maa,” highlighting the unexpected yet delightful nature of the dessert.

Another viewer commented, “After this I quit eating ice cream and Maggie,” expressing strong disapproval and skepticism towards the unconventional pairing.

One more comment simply stated, “Cancer,” reflecting a more extreme reaction to the perceived audacity of mixing savory noodles with sweet ice-cream.