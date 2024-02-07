Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 18:45 IST

Viral Video: Man Bravely Saves Dog from Icy Lake Waters-WATCH

The heartwarming viral video of a courageous man rescuing a stranded dog from icy lake waters.

Navya Dubey
This video crossed 13.4M Views on social media
This video crossed 13.4M Views on social media | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
In a heartwarming display of courage and compassion, a local firefighter emerged as a hero when he rescued a stranded dog from the icy waters of a lake today. The heroic act, captured on video, quickly went viral, capturing the hearts of viewers around the world. 

The heart-stopping footage from the viral video begins with the camera focused on the distressed dog, desperately paddling in the freezing waters of the lake. Onlookers, helpless and concerned, can be heard urging someone to intervene. As panic sets in, the camera shifts to reveal a figure in a firefighter uniform sprinting towards the scene. 

The video shared by @ Buitengebieden on X, crossing 13.4M Views on social media.

Watch the video here:

People on the internet responded very positively to the incident. Netizens, as online users are often called, expressed their admiration and support for the heroic firefighter's actions in rescuing the stranded dog from the icy lake.  

Read some of the comments here:  

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 18:45 IST

