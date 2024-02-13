Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 19:05 IST

Viral Video: Man Makes Coffee Maggi at Street Stall-Watch

The viral Instagram video of a street vendor making Maggi noodles using milk, coffee powder, and turmeric instead of water.

Navya Dubey
Coffee Maggi went viral on instagram
In the viral video street vendor making coffee Maggi. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

When we get hungry and want something quick to eat, many of us reach for a packet of Maggi noodles. It's an easy snack that doesn't take much effort to make. But because Maggi is so popular, people often try strange ways to cook it.   

A video went viral on Instagram showcasing a street vendor preparing Maggi noodles not with water but with milk.   

Advertisement

He adds chopped tomatoes, capsicum, onions, Maggi masala, and coffee powder to the concoction, along with an unexpected addition of turmeric powder. Once the dish has absorbed the milk completely and the noodles are thoroughly cooked, he serves it to the customer. However, he appears confused enough to taste it himself initially.

In the viral video,  the customer requests that the vendor sample it first, stating that if no adverse effects occur, he will try it as well.   

Advertisement

At the end of the clip, the customer tastes it and expresses enjoyment, stating, “Bhai damdaar hai. Shabd nahi rahe.” 

watch the viral video here: 

Advertisement

However, many people on the internet didn't like the dish but the video crossed over one million views on social media. Some joked that mixing Maggi with coffee was just because someone couldn't buy both Maggi and cold coffee separately.   

Advertisement

One wrote, “When you can't afford both Maggi and cold coffee together, just mix them because mummy ne paise sirf Maggi ke diye the.”. One user commented, “Maggi ko hi kyun hamesha bali chadate hai?” Another wrote, “Hamesha Maggi ke saath hi aise experiments kyun hote hai?” “Chini reh gayi,” commented another person.  

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 19:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

2 hours ago
Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

4 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

6 hours ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

6 hours ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

6 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

20 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

20 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

20 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

20 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

20 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

20 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

20 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

20 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

21 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

a day ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

a day ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Farmers’ Protest: Punjab Fears Diesel, Gas Scarcity as Supply Take a Hit

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. UWW lifts suspension on WFI, keeps 3 conditions

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  3. Kuldeep offers MASSIVE update on player for IND vs ENG Rajkot Test

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  4. Chavan Joins BJP: Will Graft Cast Shadow on His New Political Chapter?

    Lok Sabha Elections21 minutes ago

  5. Protesting Farmers Put March on Hold; To Resume Demonstration Tomorrow

    India News23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement