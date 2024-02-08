Advertisement

Football is one of the widest-spread games in the world and also one of the oldest games that is still popular. As time changes, new ways of playing are generated, and instead of open ground, we close turf and streets. But now another way of playing football has been circulating in a viral video.

The video is shared by Harsh Goenka, who always shares something interesting on X (formerly Twitter). In this video, a group of people are playing football in a unique way. The men are playing football on different terraces, but the amazing thing is that all the terraces are on different levels.

Advertisement

Wow! This is some skill….. pic.twitter.com/fLbcfEeOVw — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 5, 2024

At the start of the video, a man can be seen juggling the ball on the terrace and perfectly passing it to the other man standing on the second terrace lower than the first. The second man perfectly takes the ball on his chest, starts juggling it, and passes it to the guy on the adjacent terrace on his left.

Advertisement

The other guy also takes it perfectly and passes it to the guy on the higher side with one super kick, and the cycle continues. The video shows the passion and skill of these men.

Comments on the video:

Harsh Goenka shared the video with a caption that says, “Wow! This is some skill…..” The video has gotten more than 66,000 views and more than 1,000 likes on X.

And the X users praised the skills of these men playing the ball on different levels. One user replied, “Oh ho .. samba on the terrace." Whereas, another one said, “Please find these players and include in the Indian side."

Advertisement