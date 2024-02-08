English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 14:12 IST

Viral Video: Men Playing Football On Different terraces, Harsh Goenka Shared The Video

Viral video shared by Harsh Goenka shows men playing football skillfully across different terraces, garnering praise and admiration.

Garvit Parashar
Men Playing Football On Different Terraces
Men Playing Football On Different Terraces | Image:X: @hvgoenka
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Football is one of the widest-spread games in the world and also one of the oldest games that is still popular. As time changes, new ways of playing are generated, and instead of open ground, we close turf and streets. But now another way of playing football has been circulating in a viral video.

The video is shared by Harsh Goenka, who always shares something interesting on X (formerly Twitter). In this video, a group of people are playing football in a unique way. The men are playing football on different terraces, but the amazing thing is that all the terraces are on different levels.

Advertisement

At the start of the video, a man can be seen juggling the ball on the terrace and perfectly passing it to the other man standing on the second terrace lower than the first. The second man perfectly takes the ball on his chest, starts juggling it, and passes it to the guy on the adjacent terrace on his left.

Advertisement

The other guy also takes it perfectly and passes it to the guy on the higher side with one super kick, and the cycle continues. The video shows the passion and skill of these men.

Comments on the video:

Harsh Goenka shared the video with a caption that says, “Wow! This is some skill…..” The video has gotten more than 66,000 views and more than 1,000 likes on X.

And the X users praised the skills of these men playing the ball on different levels. One user replied, “Oh ho .. samba on the terrace." Whereas, another one said, “Please find these players and include in the Indian side."

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 14:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

16 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

16 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

2 days ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Gears Up For Elections, Nawaz Sharif Set To Be Next Prime Minis

    Videos8 minutes ago

  2. Chelsea wins 3-1 at Aston Villa in FA Cup replay

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  3. Trent hits 52-week high; analysts forecast 30-31% CAGR growth

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. North Vs South Faceoff: Kerala to Protest Against Centre Today In Delhi

    India News12 minutes ago

  5. Ishan Kishan EVADES Ranji matches! Works out with Pandya brothers

    Sports 13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement