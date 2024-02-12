Viral Video: Monk Climbs Hill Without Ropes, Netizens Reacted

Advertisement

A captivating video making rounds on social media shows a monk scaling a hillside with just his bare feet while people use a rope for support. This unique way of climbing the hill has gone viral on twitter and users are in the awe of it.

The video's caption says, “A monk climbing with bare feet on the cliff that tourists climb on with the help of a rope …” It's a simple yet profound image that speaks volumes about spiritual resilience.

One comment underlines the monk's ascent as a testament to spiritual dedication and discipline. The monk's ease of movement symbolizes his detachment from material things and his focus on higher purposes. It says, “The monk, representing a life of spiritual dedication and discipline, ascends the cliff with ease, relying solely on their inner strength and connection to the divine. Their bare feet symbolize their detachment from material possessions and their focus on a higher purpose.”

The video has got more than 5 crore views with 3,68,000 likes on X (formerly Twitter).