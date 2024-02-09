Advertisement

Experimenting or cooking food in new ways is getting more and more popular these days. And people are trying new twists with their favourite dishes. Pasta is one of the popular dishes for new and viral experiments, as it has multiple varieties and obviously easy to cook in new styles. But in India, pasta has always been cooked with different styles whether it's white sauce, red sauce, tandoori pasta or the Indian style spicy pasta.

And now another version of pasta is getting viral on social media which is cooked in the gravy of Indian classic “chhole ki sabji.” A reel has been shared by @chandlersharesfood on Instagram, in which we can see a full pan of cooked farfalle on a brown sauce. The video has a text which says, "When your cook makes pasta in chole ki gravy".

The video has got more than 40 lakh views and the comment section is also filled with hilarious replies by the users and also Swiggy Instamart.

Some of the Comments:

One user wrote, "Italian Dal dhokli." the fusion of two cuisines. Swiggy Instamart replied with “He: Italian khana hai ya desi? [He: Do you want to eat Italian or Indian?] She: yes!”

Third user wrote, “when you can't cook it ruin it.” The fourth one replied, “I can smell it through the screen for some reason lol.”