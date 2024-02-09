English
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 14:48 IST

Viral Video: Pasta Cooked in 'Chhole Ki Sabji' Gravy Takes Social Media by Storm

Social media abuzz as pasta cooked in 'Chhole Ki Sabji' gravy gains popularity; dubbed 'Italian Dal Dhokli' by users.

Garvit Parashar
Pasta Cooked in 'Chhole Ki Sabji' Gravy Takes Social Media
Pasta Cooked in 'Chhole Ki Sabji' Gravy Takes Social Media | Image:Instagram: chandlersharesfood
Experimenting or cooking food in new ways is getting more and more popular these days. And people are trying new twists with their favourite dishes. Pasta is one of the popular dishes for new and viral experiments, as it has multiple varieties and obviously easy to cook in new styles. But in India, pasta has always been cooked with different styles whether it's white sauce, red sauce, tandoori pasta or the Indian style spicy pasta. 

And now another version of pasta is getting viral on social media which is cooked in the gravy of Indian classic “chhole ki sabji.” A reel has been shared by @chandlersharesfood on Instagram, in which we can see a full pan of cooked farfalle on a brown sauce. The video has a text which says, "When your cook makes pasta in chole ki gravy".

Watch The Video:

The video has got more than 40 lakh views and the comment section is also filled with hilarious replies by the users and also Swiggy Instamart. 

Some of the Comments: 

One user wrote, "Italian Dal dhokli." the fusion of two cuisines. Swiggy Instamart replied with “He: Italian khana hai ya desi? [He: Do you want to eat Italian or Indian?] She: yes!”

Third user wrote, “when you can't cook it ruin it.” The fourth one replied, “I can smell it through the screen for some reason lol.” 

Published February 9th, 2024 at 14:48 IST

