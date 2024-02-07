Advertisement

With all the recent news about problems at airports, like flight delays and upset passengers, there was a nice story at Kochi Airport. People waiting for their luggage got a big surprise when a famous drummer named Sivamani started playing music for them on a Wednesday. It turned a stressful situation into a fun and memorable moment for everyone there.

The 64-year-old musician, who was also a passenger on the same flight, chose to bring some happiness to the situation. After waiting for 40 minutes with no sign of the bags, Sivamani, using his drumsticks, skillfully played the beats of AR Rahman's well-known song 'Humma Humma' on the railings of the baggage belt.

The video went viral on social media, shared by user @sheetalmehta, has now crossed over 6k likes and more than 700k views

Watch the video here:

It’s been 40 minutes since we landed at Kochi airport and we are still waiting for our bags to come out. Instead of getting agitated we are getting entertained by a fellow passenger. pic.twitter.com/DJXe3rjFZZ — Sheetal Mehta (@SheetalMehta) January 17, 2024

Interestingly, the user was initially unaware of Sivamani’s identity, regarding him simply as a ‘co-passenger’.

This lack of recognition created a wave of surprise among users and netizens alike on social media platform X.

One social media user commented, “Wow! Seldom does a baggage delay become a moment to cherish. Sivamani rocks!!” Another wrote, “Sivamani? The legend himself?”

“Dang! Sivamani playing… if he didn’t stop playing, the bags would never come out… Cause even the staff would be busy listening! Lucky to witness the legend! No doubt no one’s agitated by the delay lol.”another added.