Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 15:00 IST

VIRAL VIDEO: Sivamani's 'Humma Humma' Beats Echo Through Kochi Airport, Leaving Flyers Smiling-WATCH

At Kochi Airport as 64-year-old musician Sivamani, transforms a 40-minute baggage wait into a delightful musical moment.

Navya Dubey
Sivamani skillfully drummed the beats of AR Rahman's 'Humma Humma.'
Sivamani skillfully drummed the beats of AR Rahman's 'Humma Humma.' | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
With all the recent news about problems at airports, like flight delays and upset passengers, there was a nice story at Kochi Airport. People waiting for their luggage got a big surprise when a famous drummer named Sivamani started playing music for them on a Wednesday. It turned a stressful situation into a fun and memorable moment for everyone there.  

The 64-year-old musician, who was also a passenger on the same flight, chose to bring some happiness to the situation. After waiting for 40 minutes with no sign of the bags, Sivamani, using his drumsticks, skillfully played the beats of AR Rahman's well-known song 'Humma Humma' on the railings of the baggage belt.  

The video went viral on social media, shared by user @sheetalmehta, has now crossed over 6k likes and more than 700k views

Watch the video here: 

Interestingly, the user was initially unaware of Sivamani’s identity, regarding him simply as a ‘co-passenger’. 

This lack of recognition created a wave of surprise among users and netizens alike on social media platform X. 

One social media user commented, “Wow! Seldom does a baggage delay become a moment to cherish. Sivamani rocks!!” Another wrote, “Sivamani? The legend himself?” 

“Dang! Sivamani playing… if he didn’t stop playing, the bags would never come out… Cause even the staff would be busy listening! Lucky to witness the legend! No doubt no one’s agitated by the delay lol.”another added.  

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 15:00 IST

