Updated February 7th, 2024 at 20:13 IST

Viral Video Takes Viewers Inside the Factory Where Rubber Slippers Are Made| Watch

Explore the detailed process of making rubber slippers in a factory through a viral video.

Navya Dubey
Watch how rubber slippers are made.
Watch how rubber slippers are made. | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Slippers are one of the most popular types of footwear worldwide and have been a favorite choice for centuries. They can be worn in all seasons, including summer, monsoon, and even winter if there's no snow. Slippers are affordable for everyone, from the common man to the wealthy, and they're favored by millions of people for their durability, comfort, affordability, and easy maintenance. But have you ever wondered how these common rubber slippers are made? 

A video went viral on social media showcasing the manufacturing process of slippers in a factory, and it's not as simple as it seems. In the viral video, the process starts with harvesting and boiling the sap of trees to create latex rubber. This rubber is then treated with heat and chemicals in a process called vulcanization to make it stronger and more durable. After vulcanization, the rubber is shaped into soles and straps. 

The viral video begins by showing how the rubber soles of typical white-blue slippers are cut into shape, and holes are made for the straps using machines. Rubber is poured into these machines to start the process, and then the mixture is flattened using a roller machine. A chemical and powdery substance is added to harden the rubber sheets, which are then cut and washed by hand. Next, the sheets go into another machine that automatically cuts out the soles for the slippers. After that, holes are made for the straps, which are then attached to the soles by hand. 

Watch how the rubber slippers are made: 

The caption of the viral post reads, "Chappal Making Process, slippers manufacturing factory." The video crossed 48.4 million views on social media platforms like Instagram.  

Many people reacted to the video. A social media user commented, “It seems more hygienic than food factories.” One wrote, “Very hard work for making others comfortable.” Another wrote, “I respect and value my slippers like never before.” 

Published February 7th, 2024 at 20:13 IST

