'imagine going here drunk'- a post went viral on X.

In a heartwarming turn of events, a video capturing the sheer joy of a baby immersed in a virtual museum show has gone viral on social media.

The video, initially posted on X (formerly Twitter) by user @ JoshyBeSloshy, highlights the captivating power of virtual museum experiences. In the viral video, the baby appears happy and interested in the fun virtual world, making it a super enjoyable moment.

Watch the viral video here:

Imagine going here drunk 🥴🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/crIyHEJHbw — Champagne Sloshy (@JoshyBeSloshy) January 11, 2024

This viral video crossed 3.9M views. However, the video also sparked a humorous conversation on social media when user @JoshyBeSloshy posted this with a sarcastic caption, "Imagine going here drunk." Capturing the attention of numerous social media users, the video sparked engaging humorous and witty comments.

Read some of them here:

