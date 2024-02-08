English
Updated January 12th, 2024 at 14:16 IST

Viral Video: Toddler's Delight at Virtual Museum Creates Adorable Moment-WATCH

A video showcasing a toddler enjoying in a virtual museum gone viral on social media.

Navya Dubey
'imagine going here drunk'- a post went viral on X.
'imagine going here drunk'- a post went viral on X. | Image:X
In a heartwarming turn of events, a video capturing the sheer joy of a baby immersed in a virtual museum show has gone viral on social media.    

The video, initially posted on X (formerly Twitter) by user @ JoshyBeSloshy, highlights the captivating power of virtual museum experiences. In the viral video, the baby appears happy and interested in the fun virtual world, making it a super enjoyable moment. 

Watch the viral video here:  

This viral video crossed 3.9M views. However, the video also sparked a humorous conversation on social media when user @JoshyBeSloshy posted this with a sarcastic caption, "Imagine going here drunk." Capturing the attention of numerous social media users, the video sparked engaging humorous and witty comments.  

Read some of them here:  

Published January 12th, 2024 at 14:16 IST

