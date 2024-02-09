English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 19:23 IST

Viral Video: Woman Jumps Out of Moving Train, Man Chooses to Record

A viral video on social media shows a teenage girl jumping off a moving train, prompting worries about her safety.

Navya Dubey
A girl jumps out of the train while shooting a reel.
A girl jumps out of the train while shooting a reel. | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

On social media, there was a video that went viral, raising concern among people. It shows a teenage girl jumping off a moving train while making a reel, but she ends up hurting herself.   

People are troubled not only by the girl's risky actions but also by the failure of the individual recording to intervene and prevent her from engaging in such behavior.   

Advertisement

The video was posted on a social media platform called X, by someone named ‘baldwhiner’ and went viral within an hour. They said the person filming cared more about getting the video than helping the girl.  

Watch the video here:   

Advertisement

The video has crossed over 26,000 lakh views since it was posted on Thursday.  

Advertisement

Some people on X thought it was okay for the person filming not to physically stop the girl because they might get hurt. But others see it as a problem with young people today.  

Some people think the person who filmed the video should be punished. They're upset that, instead of helping the girl, they chose to film it.   

Advertisement

He warns her about speed. If he tries to grab her by the hand and if she raises her voice, the whole train will beat him up. At least now he has proof that he didn't push her off the train,” one user commented.  

“This is what this generation has become!” another user wrote.   

Advertisement

Among others, there were people who demanded action against the man for shooting the video instead of stopping the girl. “Why was he shooting without helping? To get two minutes of fame? Disgusting. He should be booked,” another user wrote.  

 

 

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 19:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

34 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

38 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

44 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

44 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

an hour ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Red Bull complete eye-catching rebrand, introduce the VCARB 01

    Galleries16 minutes ago

  2. Book Fair 2024: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory | List of Roads to

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. Delhi’s Minimum Temperature Settles Below Normal at 6.8 Degree Celsius

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. Lift and Escalators Bill Introduced in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

    India News22 minutes ago

  5. Amazon directs consumers to higher-priced items: Lawsuit

    Business News28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement