On social media, there was a video that went viral, raising concern among people. It shows a teenage girl jumping off a moving train while making a reel, but she ends up hurting herself.

People are troubled not only by the girl's risky actions but also by the failure of the individual recording to intervene and prevent her from engaging in such behavior.

The video was posted on a social media platform called X, by someone named ‘baldwhiner’ and went viral within an hour. They said the person filming cared more about getting the video than helping the girl.

Watch the video here:

the idiot is more keen on shooting it …

not stopping her! 😩 pic.twitter.com/IYtHHcNoiN — JΛYΣƧΉ  (@baldwhiner) February 8, 2024

The video has crossed over 26,000 lakh views since it was posted on Thursday.

Some people on X thought it was okay for the person filming not to physically stop the girl because they might get hurt. But others see it as a problem with young people today.

Some people think the person who filmed the video should be punished. They're upset that, instead of helping the girl, they chose to film it.

He warns her about speed. If he tries to grab her by the hand and if she raises her voice, the whole train will beat him up. At least now he has proof that he didn't push her off the train,” one user commented.

“This is what this generation has become!” another user wrote.

Among others, there were people who demanded action against the man for shooting the video instead of stopping the girl. “Why was he shooting without helping? To get two minutes of fame? Disgusting. He should be booked,” another user wrote.

