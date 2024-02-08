Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 16:35 IST

Viral Wedding Video: Bride's 'Mowgli-like' Entrance Sparks on Social Media

Viral Wedding Video: Bride's viral 'Mowgli-like' entry, using a harness for a daring descent, sparks debate and amusement on social media.

Garvit Parashar
Viral Wedding Video: Bride's 'Mowgli-like' Entrance
Viral Wedding Video: Bride's 'Mowgli-like' Entrance | Image:Instagram: weddings_picturesandweddingsfever
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Nowadays weddings are becoming the place to show creativity in all aspects from the theme of the wedding to the entry of the bride. One particular trend that has gained immense popularity is the bride and groom's grand entrance. Pushing the boundaries of tradition, a bride recently orchestrated an entry that took the internet by storm, adding a wild twist to the ceremony.

In a video shared on Instagram by the handle '_weddings_pictures', the bride's entrance stole the spotlight. The caption humorously noted, "Bride entry ka trika thora casual h (The way the bride entered was a bit casual)." The unconventional entry involved the bride utilizing a harness to execute a 'Mowgli-like' descent from the first floor to the ground floor in her wedding dress, leaving viewers in awe.

The video swiftly went viral, sparking a flurry of reactions across social media. While some viewers found the entry exhilarating, others deemed it too risky for a wedding celebration. Commenters expressed a range of opinions, with some finding the spectacle humorous and others preferring a more traditional approach to their own nuptials.

A user voiced a dramatic stance, stating, "I would rather cancel my wedding than enter like this." Another commenter adopted a critical perspective, comparing the scene to a flawed romantic comedy with predictable plot holes. One individual cautioned against misinterpreting the entry as a liberating expression of one's inner child, emphasizing that it missed the mark.

Amidst the varied responses, a consensus emerged on the sympathy extended towards the groom. One commentator playfully remarked, "I feel sad for the groom guys." The video, shared just a few days ago, continues to rack up views, showcasing the diverse opinions surrounding this daring wedding entrance.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 16:35 IST

