Updated March 1st, 2024 at 19:46 IST

Viral: Woman Expresses Gratitude for Finding Her Lost iPhone in 3 Hours, Delhi Police React 

A woman expressed gratitude to Delhi Police on X for recovering her lost iPhone within 3 hours. Delhi Police responded to her post.

Navya Dubey
Ekta Thakur thanked delhi police for finding her lost iPhone.
Ekta Thakur thanked delhi police for finding her lost iPhone. | Image:X
  • 1 min read
A woman expressed gratitude to the Delhi Police for recovering her iPhone within just three hours after she lost it.  

The incident occurred in Delhi's Munirka area and drew attention after Ekta Thakur discussed it in her post on March 1. She also shared a photo with head constables Ajay Yadav, Anil Yadav, and Gajraj Rao in her post on social media platform X.  

"My deepest gratitude to HC Ajay Yadav, Anil Yadav, and Gajraj Rao, who jumped to action about a lost iPhone in Munirka and recovered within 3 hours of losing it. Deeply indebted to their continued service in keeping Delhi safe. Thank you so much," reads the caption of Ekta's post.  

The post went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter), garnering significant attention from social media users. Many individuals took to the platform to comment on the post, expressing their appreciation for the active actions of the police force.  

In response to Ekta's post, the official Twitter account of the Delhi Police reshared her post, expressing gratitude for her acknowledgment of their service.  

Social media users praised the police and applauded the Delhi Police for their commendable work.  

Published March 1st, 2024 at 19:46 IST

Viral

