Updated February 6th, 2024 at 11:52 IST

Viral: Woman Got Slammed On Social Media For Sharing Details Of Zomato Delivery Partner

Users of social media platform X, called out a user who shared a screenshot of conversation with Zomato Delivery Partner, asking for a late night delivery tip.

Garvit Parashar
Woman Got Slammed On X For leaking chat of Zomato Delivery Partner
Woman Got Slammed On X For leaking chat of Zomato Delivery Partner | Image:ANI
The social media platform ‘X’ erupted after a user posted a screenshot of a chat from the Zomato delivery partner. An X user yesterday shared a conversation screenshot of a Zomato delivery partner in which the delivery partner was asking for a tip as it was a late night order. But in that screenshot there was no reply from the user’s side. 

The handle name @priiyyyyyy posted this screenshot with a caption that says, “ajeeb hai bhai.”

Soon after this post went viral as people started calling out that user for leaking the information of the delivery partner as the screenshot of that chat contains the name. Since it was shared the post got more than 12 Lakh views, and 984 reposts in which 982 were quoted.

The reply section was filled with mixed reactions but most of them were against posting the information. Some of the replies are here: 

 

 

 

Published February 6th, 2024 at 11:52 IST

