Advertisement

The social media platform ‘X’ erupted after a user posted a screenshot of a chat from the Zomato delivery partner. An X user yesterday shared a conversation screenshot of a Zomato delivery partner in which the delivery partner was asking for a tip as it was a late night order. But in that screenshot there was no reply from the user’s side.

The handle name @priiyyyyyy posted this screenshot with a caption that says, “ajeeb hai bhai.”

Advertisement

Soon after this post went viral as people started calling out that user for leaking the information of the delivery partner as the screenshot of that chat contains the name. Since it was shared the post got more than 12 Lakh views, and 984 reposts in which 982 were quoted.

Advertisement

The reply section was filled with mixed reactions but most of them were against posting the information. Some of the replies are here:

What's the point of making it public? Even if you have given 1000s, it does not matter now. What matters is integrity. He might lose his job because of this showoff from you. — Gufran (@Thegufrankhan) February 5, 2024

There is a reason its called private messaging

Not to broadcast on Twitter for fun. — NARUTO (@NaRouTuu) February 4, 2024

At 11: 30 PM he was delivering, actually he had to charge extra for it but he just requests for the tips. — Rama Chandra (@RamaCha73117494) February 6, 2024