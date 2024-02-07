English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 14:57 IST

Virtual Devotion: Mother's Emotional Touch as Ram Lalla Returns to Ayodhya

Mother's emotional act: touching Ram Ji's feet virtually as Ayodhya's Ram Mandir is inaugurated after a 500-year exile.

Garvit Parashar
Mother's Emotional Touch as Ram Lalla Returns to Ayodhya
Mother's Emotional Touch as Ram Lalla Returns to Ayodhya | Image:X: Wellutwt
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Ram Lalla finally returned to Ayodhya on Monday, ending a 500-year-long exile with the inauguration of his grand temple in his birthplace. A poignant display of devotion surfaced on X, as a user shared a heart-touching image depicting his mother seeking the deity's blessings by touching the idol's feet through a laptop screen. The user described this act of devotion as "very emotional," and the post quickly went viral on social media, resonating with people who found a connection to the mother's sentiments.

The historic event of the Ram Mandir inauguration and the Pran Pratishtha ceremony for the five-year-old idol of Lord Ram took place on Monday, marking a significant renaissance of history.

On X, user Wellu posted the image of his mother with a caption that read, "Mummy touching Ram ji's feet through a laptop, very emotional and cute at the same time."

In the photograph, the mother can be seen touching the part of the laptop screen where the visuals of Ram Lalla's feet appeared – reaching towards the bottom of the screen where a lotus and garland were visible.
 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 14:57 IST

