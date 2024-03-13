×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 17:40 IST

"We Take Care of Our Own": College Students Reunite Security Guard with Family After 11 Years

Students at Providence College raise funds to send security guard James to Nigeria after 11 years, a heartwarming gesture goes viral.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
College Students Reunite Security Guard with Family After 11 Years
College Students Reunite Security Guard with Family After 11 Years | Image:Instagram: goodnews_movement
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

A heartwarming gesture by some students towards the security guard has gone viral on the internet. A group of students from Providence College surprised the security guards with funds that they had collected so that he could visit his family in Nigeria. This man was away from his family for 11 long years. 

In the video, the guard was sitting on a chair, and students were standing around him. One of the students said, "You told us a while ago that you wanted to see your family in Nigeria that you haven't seen in a long time, so we came together and spread the word, and we started a GoFundMe because we take care of our own because that's what we do at Providence College. They've done that for me, we've done that for each other, so now we're doing it for you. You're of the family, so our gift to you is a trip to Nigeria." 

Advertisement

The video has garnered over 15 lakh views and 1.3 lakh likes.

After hearing all this, the security guys broke down in tears and fell on their knees. He started sobbing, and students tried to console him and say, "We love you, James." The guard collected himself and said, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I'll protect you guys and make sure you achieve your goals.”

According to the page, the students raised $26,000 of the $3,500 goal they had in this GoFundMe campaign. The page also described James as one of the nicest people you will ever meet. They also wrote, “He greets everybody with a smile and always welcomes conversations no matter what time of the night you run into him.”

Advertisement

The video was posted with a caption that says, “@provcollege students surprised security guard James Wednesday night with the funds to travel home to see his family all the way in Nigeria for the first time in 11 years.” One of the students stated that, “Once we learned that James had not seen his family in over a decade, that is what kickstarted this for us,” freshman Brandon Reichert said. “We take care of our own and we firmly believe James is one of our own.” 

The users filled the comment section with positive messages. 

Advertisement

One user wrote, “This is a great video to start the day!”

Another user commented, “What a good and wholesome and lovely man.” 

Advertisement

A third one replied, “This made me want to weep for all of the r of hr reasons.”

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 17:29 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tata Motors Shares Rally as Commercial Vehicle Price Hike announcement

Tata Motors plant in TN

a few seconds ago
Munmum Dutta and Raj Anadkat

Munmum-Raj Engagement

5 minutes ago
One person was killed and two others injured when a transformer in a Patna court exploded.

Patna Transformer Explode

5 minutes ago
Apartments

Noida High-Rise Residents

9 minutes ago
Uday Kotak

Uday Kotak on markets

9 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

10 minutes ago
Car sales

Acko reports

10 minutes ago
BJP Poll Body to Meet Today; Key Discussion on THESE Karnataka Lok Sabha Seats Expected

LOk Sabha Election 2024

13 minutes ago
Gallantry Awards 2024

Gallantry Awards 2024: Fu

15 minutes ago
Mumbai Coastal Road to Save USD 100 Million Per Year in Carbon Emissions

Coastal road

20 minutes ago
Pooja Bhatt and Manish Makhija

Pooja Bhatt On Judgement

23 minutes ago
Details on Electoral Bonds Will be Disclosed on Time: CEC Rajiv Kumar

CEC Rajiv Kumar

25 minutes ago
Pro-Khalistan protest outside Indian Consulate in US

SFJ Targets ICCC Event

28 minutes ago
The gang leader was caught using the digital trail left by FASTag transactions.

Paytm FASTag validity

29 minutes ago
IPL

IPL amid water crisis

30 minutes ago
Editors Guild Condemns Arrest of R Bangla Reporter

UP Man Death Sentence

32 minutes ago
star wars squadrons

Star Wars Squadrons: Ho

32 minutes ago
IPOs this week

Rungta Greentech IPO

38 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Using Paytm FASTag? Switch to Another Platform by March 15

    India News3 hours ago

  2. Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case

    India News3 hours ago

  3. Indian Army Personnel Attacked in Punjab by Dhaba Owner, Several Injured

    India News3 hours ago

  4. Stuart Broad cannot imagine the T20 World Cup 2024 without Virat Kohli

    Sports 4 hours ago

  5. IPL 2024 Commentators: List of all commentators in Hindi, ENG, and more

    Sports 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo