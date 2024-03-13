"We Take Care of Our Own": College Students Reunite Security Guard with Family After 11 Years

Advertisement

A heartwarming gesture by some students towards the security guard has gone viral on the internet. A group of students from Providence College surprised the security guards with funds that they had collected so that he could visit his family in Nigeria. This man was away from his family for 11 long years.

In the video, the guard was sitting on a chair, and students were standing around him. One of the students said, "You told us a while ago that you wanted to see your family in Nigeria that you haven't seen in a long time, so we came together and spread the word, and we started a GoFundMe because we take care of our own because that's what we do at Providence College. They've done that for me, we've done that for each other, so now we're doing it for you. You're of the family, so our gift to you is a trip to Nigeria."

The video has garnered over 15 lakh views and 1.3 lakh likes.

After hearing all this, the security guys broke down in tears and fell on their knees. He started sobbing, and students tried to console him and say, "We love you, James." The guard collected himself and said, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I'll protect you guys and make sure you achieve your goals.”

According to the page, the students raised $26,000 of the $3,500 goal they had in this GoFundMe campaign. The page also described James as one of the nicest people you will ever meet. They also wrote, “He greets everybody with a smile and always welcomes conversations no matter what time of the night you run into him.”

The video was posted with a caption that says, “@provcollege students surprised security guard James Wednesday night with the funds to travel home to see his family all the way in Nigeria for the first time in 11 years.” One of the students stated that, “Once we learned that James had not seen his family in over a decade, that is what kickstarted this for us,” freshman Brandon Reichert said. “We take care of our own and we firmly believe James is one of our own.”

The users filled the comment section with positive messages.

One user wrote, “This is a great video to start the day!”

Another user commented, “What a good and wholesome and lovely man.”

A third one replied, “This made me want to weep for all of the r of hr reasons.”