Updated January 29th, 2024 at 12:13 IST

West Indies Repeated “Toota Hai Gabba Ka Ghamand” Viral Memes After Historic West Indies’ Win

West Indies' historic win at 'The Gabba' sparked viral memes echoing "Toota Hai Gabba Ka Ghamand." Memers shared posts as social media celebrated the moments.

Garvit Parashar
Viral Memes After Historic West Indies’ Win
Viral Memes After Historic West Indies’ Win | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sunday witnessed two historic wins by two touring teams, which again showed why test cricket is still the best format of the game. On one side, England beat the Indian side on their home ground in Hyderabad; on the other hand, the West Indian side breached the fortress of Australian cricket, ‘The Gabba.'

Both of the wins marked a date in history; it was the first time India lost a test match at home after taking a lead of 100 runs in the first inning. Whereas, the West Indies registered their first win in Australia after a wait of 27 years. The interesting part is that it was the second time Australia lost a test at the Gabba in the last three years. And both events took place in January.

The words of Vivek Rajdan, “Toota hai Gabba ka Ghamand,” when Rishabh Pant hits the ball for a boundary, still echo in the ears. And it happened again when Shamar Joseph’s ball hit the wicket, which Hazelwood was saving. It was a surreal moment for all the people who were watching, and most importantly, the staff. The commentator box was also filled with emotions as the centurion of the win, which took place 27 years ago, had the mic.

And this year’s hero was Shamar Joseph, who took 7 wickets by giving 68 runs and breaking the backbone of Australia. The only man standing for the Kangaroos was Steve Smith, with his gritty knock of 91 runs.

How Social Media Reacted:

Amidst the test match between India and the West Indies, the Indian X users were keenly interested in the match happening thousands of kilometers away. And in that, ‘Gabba Ka Ghamand’ was the center point for the memers, as they shared funny, interesting, and hilarious posts. Let’s check out some of them.

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 12:13 IST

