You have heard of many weird Guinness World Records (GWR) but this one is much more fascinating than others. A woman named LuLu Lotus has created a new record by whistling through her nose, and she currently holds the title for ‘Loudest nose whistle’.

Guinness World Records (GWR) posted this on its Instagram with a video. This video is a mix of various videos of LuL whistling with her nose. Her whistle can reach a pitch of 44.1 decibels.

“I discovered my ability to create whimsical melodies with my nose. I couldn’t resist the temptation to play pranks on teachers and classmates at school,” LuLu Lotus told GWR.

“This Guinness World Records attempt is not only a celebration of my unique talent but also a tribute to the incredible support of friends, the kindness of strangers, and my lifelong dream of making my mark in the Guinness World Records book,” she added.

According to GWR, she controls air flow with throat muscles, making the sound exit through her nose instead of her mouth. The video, posted 14 hours ago, has gained nearly 4.8 lakh views and 14,000 likes.

Comments include expressions of amazement and praise for her unique talent. One user wrote, “She did that with her nose, wow,” while another praised, “Are you kidding me? I had to read the caption just to understand.

Girl, you are talented.” A third commenter shared, “My dogs’ ears went whoop as I was watching this video,” and a fourth remarked, “Strangest thing I have ever seen.”

